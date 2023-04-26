Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

CB stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.54. 619,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,821. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

