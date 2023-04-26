Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $12.78 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $363.49. The stock had a trading volume of 513,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.44 and its 200 day moving average is $330.35. The company has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $369.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

