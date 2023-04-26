Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 386 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.36. 1,116,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

