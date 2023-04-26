Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 860 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 142,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,047,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,617,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

