Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 135 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

