Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of C$152.72 million during the quarter.
Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of KEL opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$66,750.00. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Recommended Stories
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.