Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelt Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of C$152.72 million during the quarter.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.4 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KEL. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.56.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$961.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$66,750.00. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

