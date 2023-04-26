Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $526,000.

Shares of RZG opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

