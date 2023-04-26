Kava Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002737 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $382.53 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 494,941,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,989,900 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

