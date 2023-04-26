Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Up 33.3%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 25,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 9,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

