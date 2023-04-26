Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 2,604,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,576. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 547,608 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

