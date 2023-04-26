JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,107 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,213,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

