Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, an increase of 394.3% from the March 31st total of 132,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Jowell Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jowell Global Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of JWEL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 41,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,076. Jowell Global has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

