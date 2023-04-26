Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

