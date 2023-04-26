Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

