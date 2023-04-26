Joachim Eberhard Bolck Purchases 20,000 Shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) major shareholder Joachim Eberhard Bolck bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,524,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VANI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivani Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VANI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

