JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 5%

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 220,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 779,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.46.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,307,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,698,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,107. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

