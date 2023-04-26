Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Elevance Health, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $8.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.66 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.75.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $460.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

