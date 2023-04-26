James S. Bunch Acquires 2,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 35,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,429. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

