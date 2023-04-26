IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.24

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 855794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,781 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

