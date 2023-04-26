iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.65

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.65 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 2044019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

