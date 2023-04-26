iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,396. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

