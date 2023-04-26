iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. 68,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.