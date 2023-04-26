iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

