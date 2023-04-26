iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2,207.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 1.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,987,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $102.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $797.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.