iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lessened by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

