iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.60

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 87983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,560,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 484,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 327,549 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

