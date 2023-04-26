iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 101,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. 786,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,714. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

