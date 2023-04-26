iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.87. 352,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

