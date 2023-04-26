iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,445. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

