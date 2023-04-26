iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

