iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. 197,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,987. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

