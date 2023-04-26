iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 569,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 340,528 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $28.32.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 377,609 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

