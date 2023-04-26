iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.14

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 282777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.94.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.