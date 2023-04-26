iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.90. 17,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 22,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

