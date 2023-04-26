iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

