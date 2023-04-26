iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. 9,096,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,583,975. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

