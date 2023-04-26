iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,628 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

