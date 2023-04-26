iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.72. The company had a trading volume of 711,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

