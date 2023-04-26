iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,579,613,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average of $248.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

