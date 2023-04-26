iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

