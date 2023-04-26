iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

