iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

