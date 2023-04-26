iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Full Sail Capital LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754,777 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.