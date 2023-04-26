iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754,777 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.