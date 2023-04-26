iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.70

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 395338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.