iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,222. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

