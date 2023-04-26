iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lowered by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,723 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,542,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,991,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $122.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

