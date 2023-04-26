iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Increased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,883,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,356 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SHY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
