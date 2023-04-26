iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 543.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,893 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 871,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,061. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

