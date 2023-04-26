IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.04.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.17 million. Analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

