IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.04.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.17 million. Analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
