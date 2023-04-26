Investors Research Corp Sells 125 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RL opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

